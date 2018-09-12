Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Donald Eugene Shropshire Robinson, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Robinson died Sept. 7, 2018, at his home with loved ones by his side.
He was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Lafayette, Ga., to Sam and Nancy Shropshire.
The seventh of 10 children, Mr. Robinson was born into a large and close-knit family.
In 1951, at the age of 19, he enlisted into the U.S. Army. As a combat veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars, he earned the Bronze Star Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster.
While serving in the military, Mr. Robinson met and married his partner and love, Nadine. The couple were married for 43 years and had one daughter, Kari.
After retiring with 25 years of military service, Mr. Robinson settled in Copperas Cove, where he started Don’s Cleaning Services in 1977. Through hard work, putting the customer first, and always doing what was right over what was easy, the endeavor led to more than 30 years of running several successful businesses.
Throughout his life, Mr. Robinson cherished life and gained joy from giving back. Family members recall that he nourished people around him with love, friendship and his faith in God. According to family, his membership with Christian House of Prayer channeled his passion for God and provided him a platform to grow in the Lord.
He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and enjoyed cooking for friends and family, spending time with his grandchildren and friends and cheering on his Dallas Cowboys.
Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Nancy Shropshire; wife, Nadine; eight siblings, Sam Shropshire Jr., Marguerite (Shropshire) Mitchell, Andrew Shropshire, George Shropshire, Bruce Shropshire, JD Shropshire, Margie (Shropshire) Custer and Marion Shropshire.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Kari Marvin of Edmond, Okla.; two grandchildren, Matthew and Miles; brother, Henry Shropshire (and Norma) of Springfield, Ohio; and a host of relatives and friends.
There will be an open viewing from noon to 5 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.