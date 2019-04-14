A memorial service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Donald F. Buss, 96, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Buss died on April 9, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 31, 1922, to the late John C. and Sadie L. Buss, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Mr. Buss proudly served in the United States Army until his retirement on June 30, 1978, including wartime service in both World War II and Vietnam. During his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, and the Combat Infantryman Badge, along with numerous other awards.
Mr. Buss later worked as a postman, mechanic and a Fort Hood deer guide. Mr. Buss was loved by many friends and family, and will be dearly missed. He was blessed with a loving family.
Mr. Buss was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Maria Buss; children, Thomas Buss and Bonnie Beasley; and sister, Dorothy Buss.
He is survived by his children, Ramona Amador, and husband Robert Amador, Donald Ortega, Jeff Buss and Kim Buss; daughter-in-law, Julia Buss; grandchildren, Cassie Hicks, Amanda Ball, Antonio Amador, Alexander Amador, and Alyssa Amador; five great-grandchildren; and “deer guide and coffee buddies,” Carl Beckom and Del Rubedor.
A procession will leave Heritage Funeral Home, Harker Heights at 9:30 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com
