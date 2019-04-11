A memorial service for Donald Nelson Bolen will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Killeen. Committal will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors at 9 a.m. Monday.
Mr. Bolen died in Rogers, Arkansas, on April 7, 2019. He was born April 8, 1931, in Pursley, to Edna Flynn.
He grew up in Navarro County, joined the service and served his country honorably.
His bravery during the Korean and Vietnam wars earned him numerous awards, to include Purple Heart, Silver and Bronze Medals, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Service Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and so many more.
He retired with Honors in United States Army as an infantryman, first sergeant at Fort Hood and made his home in Harker Heights.
Don delighted everyone with his pranks. Oh, how he loved his pranks! Don “never met a stranger.” Everyone knew the love he had for his family, Church and country was undeniable.
His wife, Pauline, of Rogers, Arkansas, survives him along with his children, Sherry Bolen of El Paso, Donald Bolen Jr. and wife Toni of Tempe, Arizona, Cathy Bolen of Waco, Susan Bolen Cole and husband Jeff of El Paso, Randy Lee of Austin, Connie Lee, and Rusty Abraham and wife Lisa of Rogers, Arkansas; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; along with many relatives and wonderful friends.
Flowers can be sent to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen or donations to Wounded Warrior project in Don’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.