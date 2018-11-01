A private family memorial will be held for Donna Jo Phillips, 72, of Killeen.
Ms. Phillips died Oct. 26, 2018, at a local hospital. She was born Dec. 3, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years, Ronny Phillips, of Killeen; her son, Jonathan Phillips, of Killeen; and her brother, Joey Sokolowski and wife Shirley, of Fairmount, Ga.
