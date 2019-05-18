A requiem Mass for Donna Kowaleski, 86, of Killeen, will be at noon today at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Everyone who knew her is invited to attend. A reception will be held immediately afterwards at the Parish Center at St. Paul’s.
She will be buried in Hancock, Wis., at a future date.
Mrs. Kowaleski died May 14, 2019, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
She is survived by her three children, Barbara (Donnie) Payne of McKinney, Charles (Karen) Kowaleski of Salado, and David Kowaleski of Killeen.
Mrs. Kowaleski is also survived by two granddaughters, Donna Latham and Julie Payne; as well as by her great-grandson, Austin (Jordan) Payne; and three great-great-grandchildren, Chase, Aimslee and Memphis Payne.
Restland Funeral Home in Dallas is in charge of arrrangements.
