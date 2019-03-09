A celebration of life for Donna Maureen Gentil, 70, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Killeen.
Ms. Gentil died Feb. 28, 2019, at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur.
She was born April 22, 1948, in Port Arthur.
She was a graduate of Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur, then went on to graduate from Sam Houston State University with a Masters in Criminology, and University of Texas-Austin with a Masters in Sociology.
Ms. Gentil was the director of a girl’s therapeutic camp in Bois d`Arc for the Salesmanship Club for 10 years. She retired in 2017 from Fort Hood as a contract social worker after 22 years of service.
Survivors include her sisters, Janice Guilbeau and husband Ronald of Groves, and Margie Clark of Seabrook; four nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her smile, and fun loving nature, and bargain shopping.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of choice.
Levingston Funeral Home of Groves is in charge of arrangements.
