Services for Donna Un Sun Jang Tennant, 83, of Harker Heights, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday 25 at Full Gospel Killeen Church.
Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Tennant died June 17, 2019. She was born December 30, 1936, in Seoul, South Korea.
Condolences may be sent to: https://www.heritage-funeralhome.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.