A funeral service for Dora Jeanette Free, 79, of Harker Heights, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial will follow in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Free died May 21, 2018. She was born July 6, 1938, in Coffee County, Ala., where she was raised.
On Aug. 6, 1955, at the young age of 17, she married the love of her life, Owen T. Free.
She traveled the world with her husband and two children as a military wife, working in the commissaries where they were stationed.
After the family settled in Harker Heights, Mrs. Free worked for Bates Nissan for several years.
She retired to take care of her grandchildren, which she did with immense love and compassion.
Mrs. Free was active in her church, Liberty House, where she taught Sunday school.
Every Saturday she could be found at the table studying the lessons that she would later teach.
Mrs. Free was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Dora Cain; brother, Jimmy Cain; sister and brother-in-law, Martin and Sue Broadnax.
She is survived by her husband, Owen T. Free; son, Owen “Tom” Free Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Felicia and Juan Ayala; sister and brother-in-law, Angie and Dennis Howe; grandchildren, Tommy Free, Jeannie and Mike Helms, Natasha and Matthew Woitunski, Misty and Pete Grenier, Russ Hall, Ray and Jessica Hall, Courtney Howland and Mike Everts, and Juan and Kara Ayala; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
All will treasure their memories of her.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, where the family will receive guests.
Offer condolences with the family by visiting www.crawfordbowers.org.
