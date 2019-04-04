Funeral services for Doreen Bettina Hamblin, 92, formerly of Harker Heights, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen.
Mrs. Hamblin died April 2, 2019, in Temple. She was born Feb. 13, 1927, to the late Charles and Elsie Derr in Lebanon, Pa.
Mrs. Hamblin was a member of the church of Latter-day Saints, The Order of Eastern Star Chapter 490, and the Red Hat Society. She retired from Scott and White Hospital after 20 years as a nurse assistant and was a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant.
Mrs. Hamblin was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Hamblin; son Marvin Hamblin Jr.; daughter Bettina Johnson; and one, granddaughter Dana Cutler Holbrook and one grandson, Douglas Menor.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Barao and her husband Bobby, Becky Griggs and her husband Robert; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.