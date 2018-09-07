Funeral services for Doris Langford, 97, of Killeen, will be at noon Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Langford died Sept. 2, 2018. She was born July 8, 1921, in Carthage, to Richard and Elizabeth Armstrong.
Mrs. Langford had been a Killeen resident since 1946 and had owned several businesses throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. “Tex” Langford.
She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Jim White, Kenneth Langford, Charles Langford; brothers and sisters, Alice Vestal, Burton Armstrong, Margaret King, Ray Armstrong; grandchildren, Mickey White, Vickie Troisclair, Monica White-Rance; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.