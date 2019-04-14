Graveside services for Doris M. Palmer, 85, of Killeen will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at The Killeen City Cemetery with the Rev. John Abbey officiating.
Mrs. Palmer died April 10, 2019. She was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Rogers and was a lifelong resident of Central Texas and Killeen.
Mrs. Palmer graduated from Killeen High School and worked as a bank teller for more than 20 years in the area.
She thoroughly enjoyed being a homemaker and mother and taking care of her family. Mrs. Palmer loved having her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren by her side. Her love and concern for her entire family was immeasurable and she will truly be missed.
Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley H. and Onie Bell Wells; a sister, Margie Ann Wells; brother Vernon Wells; and a granddaughter, Dana Cutler Holbrook.
She is survived by her husband, Admiral “DC” Palmer, of Killeen; son, Bobby Barao and wife Sherry of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Debbie Mulkey and husband David of Fate; grandchildren, Barbara Swanke, Charles Cutler and Brandon Mulkey; five great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
