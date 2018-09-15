Funeral services for Doris Meredith, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel of Copperas Cove, with Minister Derland Bahr officiating. Interment will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Meredith died Sept. 13, 2018.
She was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Hartley, Iowa, to the late Herman and Hilda Droeller Graen.
She married Roy Meredith and they had two children, Richard and David. The family resided in Abilene, Kansas, where they commercially raised greyhounds and horses on their ranch from 1952 to 1969. In 1969, they moved their business to a ranch in Chandler, Arizona, before retiring and moving to Copperas Cove in 1999.
Mrs. Meredith was a member of the Cove Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 14, 2000. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brandy Meredith.
Survivors include her sons, Rick Meredith and wife Cheryl, and David Meredith; daughter, Dee Dawson; brother, Dick Graen and wife Linea; sister, Shirley Writtrock; five grandchildren, Richard Meredith, Sherry Dunn, Jill Anderes, Jayme Meredith and Jason Meredith; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.