A celebration of life for Doris Pearl Atkinson, 70, of Temple, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Atkinson died April 9, 2019, in Temple. She was born in Lott, Texas, to Robert and Ruby Edna Thompson Atkinson on May 8, 1948.
She was raised and educated in Maysfield and Cameron, Texas. She worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital and retired after 43 years.
Ms. Atkinison was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorothy L. Newby and Carolyn Canady; four brothers, Porter Johnson, John Johnson, Lyndon Atkinson and Authur J. Atkinson; and a nephew, Darrell Atkinson.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Thampha (Tammy) Atkinson of Temple; one granddaughter, Brittany Atkinson Ruiz of Temple; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Ruiz (also known as “Cupcake”) — who was the apple of her eye and had her wrapped around her little finger; one sister, Alice A. Atkinson Stockton of Killeen; nieces, Shaun Tay Canady and April Canady of Colorado; a great-nephew, Daylon Canady of Colorado; one uncle and aunt, Chester and Bobbie Thompson of Temple; and a host of many cousins and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, 718 South 7th St. in Temple.
Online Memorial Book may be signed at: www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.