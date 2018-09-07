Memorial services for Dorothy Flores, 72, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Flores died Sept. 1, 2018, after a long illness.
She was born June 1, 1946, in Lubbock, to Ascension and Beatrice Hernandez.
Ms. Flores was devoted to her children and was an avid bingo player.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her son, Freddy Flores.
Survivors include her daughter, Maryann Ramos; sons, David and Bobby Flores; sister, Rosemary Ochoa; aunt, Lydia Montez, the only surviving sibling of Flores’ mother; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
