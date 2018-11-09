Graveside services for Dorothy Lenora McSpadden, 91, of Harker Heights, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. McSpadden died Nov. 4, 2018. She was born April 29, 1927.
She and her husband, Garland, lived in Harker Heights after he retired from the Army in 1976. The couple then moved to Issaquah, Wash., in 2015 as their health began to fail.
Mrs. McSpadden was known as a wonderful example of an Army wife, supporting her husband in all his endeavors, thoroughly enjoying the travels that ensued and finding ways to help people along the way. She was passionate about her faith, her family and providing hospitality. She and her husband were members of Central Christian Church in Killeen for many years, where they both loved serving their lord. She loved having friends and family around, fixing meals for them and making them feel special.
Mrs. McSpadden was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years.
She is survived by their two children, Carol Taylor, who lives with her husband in Washington, and William, who lives with his wife in Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mrs. McSpadden’s honor to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
