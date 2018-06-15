A Service of Resurrection and Celebration of Life for Dorothy Roberta McMeens, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 2800 Trimmier Road, Killeen.
Mrs. McMeens died June 14, 2018, at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 11, 1939, to Dorothy and Robert Kitch in Vom, Nigeria.
Mrs. McMeens grew up in Nigeria with her missionary parents and younger sister, Sharon. She later settled in the United States when she was a teenager. She lived in New York, Illinois and Texas.
Mrs. McMeens met her husband, James Daniel McMeens, in Corpus Christi and married him in 1961. They had two sons, Michael and Christopher.
Mrs. McMeens devoted her life to being a mother and wife and was also intellectually curious. She completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Her house is filled with books, as she enjoyed reading. From early childhood, she was gifted artistically and her paintings hang on the walls of her home.
Mrs. McMeens is preceded in death by her parents and son, Christopher, who was a physical therapist.
She is survived by her husband, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War; her son Michael, a mechanical design engineer; and her sister, Sharon, a psychotherapist.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Christopher McMeens Memorial Scholarship for Physical Therapy at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
