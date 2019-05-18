A graveside service for Dorton Matthews, 89, longtime resident of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Matthews, Master Mason and Shriner, died May 15, 2019. He was born May 7, 1930, to the late Frank and Jewell Matthews in Athens, Tenn.
Mr. Matthews married the love of his life Evelyn Louise Welden in October 1950; she preceded him in death in March 2011.
Mr. Matthews was a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving three tours in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He also served as a Copperas Cove police officer, Coryell County deputy sheriff and Coryell County constable before retiring and hanging up his firearms in 2004.
Mr. Matthews is survived by three sons and their wives, Billy and Rosie Matthews of Palestine, Tim and Sylvia Matthews of San Antonio, Dorton Jr. and Wynona Matthews of Copperas Cove; and one daughter and her husband, Pat, and Wayne Fullingim of Florence.
He was blessed with six grandsons who blessed him with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution/donation to the Shriners Children Hospital or Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
