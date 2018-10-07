Funeral services for Douglas Edward Johnson, 57, will be at noon Thursday at Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, in Killeen.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
The Johnson family announces with deep sorrow the loss of their beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle Mr. Douglas Edward Johnson.
Mr. Johnson, of Copperas Cove, died Oct. 3, 2018. Born on Oct. 7, 1960, to John Daniel Johnson, Jr. and the late Mamie Lee Jones in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Douglas accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior during the summer of 1967 while at Vacation Bible School at Marlboro Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. He was a 1978 graduate of Killeen High School, where he lettered in track and field his senior year as a member of the Mighty Roo track and field team. The team went on to win the 4A State Track and Field championships.
Douglas continued his education at Huston-Tillotson College in Austin, Texas, where he was joined by other friends from the Marlboro Heights Community. In the fall of 1980 at Huston-Tillotson College, he pledged and was a proud member of the Theta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated. Following his time at Huston-Tillotson he met, fell in love and married the love of his life. From that union came his heart, pride and joy, his two daughters Lydia and Marissa.
Douglas was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Mamie Lee Johnson, and his youngest brother, Daryl Lavon Johnson.
Douglas leaves to cherish his wonderful memories, two loving daughters: Lydia Thomas (MarQuis) of Houston, and Marissa Seshadri (Nitin) of Houston; two grandchildren: Thaddeus and Naomi of Houston; his father, John Daniel Johnson Jr. of Killeen; one sister, Dora Dean Dubra of Copperas Cove; two brothers: Johnnie Lee Johnson (Grace) of Fairfield, Calif. and John Daniel Johnson, III. of Purvis, Miss; and a host of many other relatives and close friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.