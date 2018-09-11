Services for Douglas Leon Logan, 83, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Logan died Sept. 1, 2018, at Estrella Oaks Rehabilitation and Care Center in Georgetown.
He was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Athens, to Ruby and Alpha Logan.
Mr. Logan served in the US Army from 1954 to 1974, when he retired at Fort Bliss as a practical nurse. During his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupation Medal-Germany, the Good Conduct Medal on four occasions, as well as the Marksman Medal and Commendation Medal. He was also selected to be on call when President Lyndon Johnson was at his ranch, and was instrumental in setting up the EMT and nursing program at Fort Sam Houston.
Mr. Logan married Elizabeth Helfenbein on May 7, 1956, in Ulm, Germany.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Estrella Oaks, Kindred Hospice Care and family and friends who helped in Mr. Logan’s final days.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Beasley and Alpha Logan, and grandson Nathan Pratt of the Woodlands.
Survivors include his children, Bobbie Pratt, Terrie Jerosch and their spouses, Joseph Pratt and Hans Jerosch; grandchildren, Joey Zachary, James Pratt, Leeza Pratt, Julianna Stohs, Alex Jerosch, William Jerosch, and David Jerosch; and great-grandson, Cal Zachary.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Wounded Warrior Project.
