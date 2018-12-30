A memorial service is pending for Dr. Dixie Hamilton Jr., who died unexpectedly Nov. 27, 2018, two days after his 91st birthday. He was born Nov. 25, 1927, in Houston to Gladys Marie (Rogers) and Dixie Glaze Hamilton Sr. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1945 and the University of Texas at Austin in 1948. He received his medical degree in 1952 from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
After serving in the Army, he settled in Killeen, where he established a general practice in 1955.
He co-founded and co-owned Killeen General Hospital and McRoberts-Hamilton Clinic. In 1969, he started an OB/GYN private practice in Houston before retiring in 2005. At St. Joseph hospital, he chaired the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Quality Assurance Committee, Gynecology Section and was Medical Staff Secretary. He was a clinical associate professor at UTMB.
Dixie was an award-winning artist who painted and sculpted throughout his life. He also was a gifted writer; his play, “Martin’s Well,” was presented as a stage reading by the A.D. Players in 2011.
He enjoyed time with friends: Weekly activities included the Colonneh Club, dancing, socializing, among many others. He put 25 hours into every day.
He loved pecan pancakes, Texas landscapes and a good bottle of wine. Most of all, he loved family. Predeceased by his parents, wife Claudine and son-in-law Ted Dennison. Survived by children Donald Henry (Pam), Charles Lee (Nancy), Richard Glenn (Linda), Doreen Dennison and Donna Manley (Ted), grandchildren Heath, Lindsey, Andrew, Ryann, Dixie Ray, Ross, Toby, Ryan, five great grandchildren and special friends Sara White and Mary Louis Kister.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. A celebration of his life will be scheduled later. Please visit www.advantagefunerals.com for updates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.