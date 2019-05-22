Funeral services for Dug Gi Kim, 64, of Killeen will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 506 N. 38th St. in Killeen Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Kim died May 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born March 17, 1955, in Masan, South Korea, to Cha Hyun Kim and Chul Soon Hwang.
He received his electrical engineering degree from Kyungnam University and soon after worked as a ship’s engineer for Yulsan Shipping Firm for five years.
He married Eun Hee Kang in 1982 and immigrated to the United States in 1984, residing in Killeen.
They raised a daughter, Su, and son, Eric. After founding and running his own auto-body shop, he purchased Midtown Mall in 1992. In 1998, he received his real estate license and spent the rest of his career managing Midtown Mall.
Dug Gi had a passion for traveling, fishing and golfing. However, his main focus in life was family. All of his accomplishments were driven by his desire to provide a better life for his family. He was an optimistic and happy person who loved to laugh and spread that joy to others.
Mr. Kim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Eun Hee; his two children, Su (Chris) and Eric; and his two grandchildren, Etta and Ethan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.