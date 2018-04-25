Earl Windell “Robby” Robinson, 89, died peacefully in his Killeen, TX home on February 14, 2018. Robby was born on April 26, 1928 in Cisco, TX to Ira and Viola (Strickland) Robinson. He was interred at Live Oak Cemetery, Killeen, TX.
As a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he earned the Bronze Star medal, Meritorious Service medal, and various other medals and awards during his 27 years of military service, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer three. He served three tours of duty at Fort Hood, TX, two tours in Vietnam, and once each at Fort Bliss, TX, Fort Crowder, MO, Baumholder, Germany, Fort Clayton/Fort Amador, Panama and Hawaii.
After retiring from the Army, Robby built the house he and the family lived in for the past forty-two years, volunteered at Christian Farms Treehouse in Temple teaching GED classes to young adults, was elected to several terms in the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, and was an active bowler until just a few years ago.
Robby is survived by his wife of 64 years, Leona M. (Henderson) Robinson, son Bradley Robinson of Waco, TX, and daughter Ramona Walters of Killeen, as well as grandchildren Christopher McCune, Elizabeth Cardona, and Rachel Picardo; and great-grandchildren Russell, Sierra, Calvin, Damien, Ty-Rhythm, Dylan, Austin, Alexzander, and Devon.
