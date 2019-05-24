Graveside services with full military honors for Eddie Joe Pate, 71, of Niceville, Florida, will be at 2 p.m. May 31 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Highway 195 in Killeen.
Mr. Pate died April 11, 2019. He was the oldest son of Enman and Maudine Pate.
Mr. Pate graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1965. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1985.
Survivors include two sisters, Mickey Wendowsky, from Copperas Cove and Rhonda and Donnie Pettengill from Mesquite; two brothers, Jerry and Lucy Pate, from Round Rock and Kirk and Linda Pate, from Waco; and other relatives in the area.
