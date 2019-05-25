Funeral services for Edith McCandless, 97, of Lampasas, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas.
Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ms. McCandless died May 24, 2019, in Lampasas.
She was born July 23, 1921, in Clarendon.
The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
