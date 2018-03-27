A memorial service for Edith Rose Strals, of Copperas Cove, will take place at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Mrs. Strals died March 25, 2018. She was born on Dec. 13, 1934, in Beckley, West Virginia, to the late Edward and Dorothy Flourney.
Mrs. Strals will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; and cherished husband, Ivars Strals.
She is survived by her children, Dan Ray Strals, Victoria Vermilyea and husband Alan Vermilyea Jr., Ivars “Butch” Strals and Jon David Strals; grandchildren, Justin Camp, Victoria Elaine Vermilyea, Alan Vermilyea III, Mary Theresa Vermilyea, Krystal Strals, Aleesha Strals, Keith Strals, Seth Strals and Brandon Strals; great-granddaughter, Victoria Shauna Bowen; and sister, Carol Ruth Lane and husband Bobby.
Killeen Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
