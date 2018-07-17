A visitation for Edna Elane Wolfrum, of Harker Heights, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. She will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Mrs. Wolfrum died July 13, 2018, in Harker Heights. She was born July 24, 1936, in Forsyth, Mo., to Arnold and Anna Marie Forrester.
Mrs. Wolfrum brought joy and happiness to everyone she met.
Mrs. Wolfrum was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Duane Wolfrum of Harker Heights; and her sister, Geri Rajnus of Klamath Falls, Ore.
She is survived by her friend, Joe Lee Bartek Jr. (Junior); three daughters, Diane Slaybaugh, Jancey Cone and husband Steve, and Mona Ochoa and husband Chris, all of Texas; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Bernice McCracken and husband Ed; sister, Shirley Charles; and brother-in-law Willie Rajnus, all of Klamath Falls, Ore.
