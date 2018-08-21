Memorial services for Edna Mickan Teinert, 107, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 518 East Business U.S Highway 190 in Copperas Cove. A private burial at the Copperas Cove Cemetery will precede the service.
Mrs. Teinert died Aug. 19, 2018, at Stoney Brook Assisted Living Center in Copperas Cove.
She was born Jan. 16, 1911, in Winchester, to the late Alfred Herman Mickan and Martha Theresa Zoch Mickan.
She was united in marriage to John Gerhardt Teinert on Nov. 27, 1930, in Copperas Cove. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1960.
Mrs. Teinert inspired her family with experiences and memories of a life fully and bravely lived. She was the oldest of seven children, and was only 13 years old when her mother passed away.
Her parents instilled in her a strong Christian faith, and that abiding faith sustained her always.
Mrs. Teinert was an accomplished seamstress and quiltmaker. She designed and sewed wedding dresses for many family members, and created dozens of quilts that are now proudly held by some of those same family members.
She was an untiring source of love and inspiration for her family, and for all who knew her.
After her children were grown, Mrs. Teinert served as director of the Lutheran Service Center in Killeen for 10 years.
She drove her own automobile for 90 years. During her lifespan, she rode in a horse and buggy to church, drove her own automobile, and flew overseas to Hawaii.
Mrs. Teinert was honored to be the Grand Marshal of the Copperas Cove 2017 Rabbit Fest Parade, as she was the oldest resident of Copperas Cove, and possibly in all of Coryell County.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and their spouses, Marvin (and Dorothy) Mickan, and Bernhard (and Mildred) Mickan; sisters and their spouses, Margaret (and August) Schkade, Norma (and Earnest) Gould, and Lorette (and Edgar) Rhode; daughter, Elizabeth Teinert Koch; son-in-law, Charles Cooley; former daughter-in-law, Sonona Leach Teinert; nephews, Ronald Mickan, Donald Schkade, Anthony Schkade; and great-great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Browning.
Survivors include her brother, the Rev. Eldor Mickan and his wife, Maria, of Bulverde; children and spouses, Barbara (and Robert) Studtmann, of Owasso, Okla., Martha (and David Minnich) Cooley, of San Antonio, Clifford (and Lynne) Teinert, of Albany; son-in-law, Donald Koch, of Albany; 13 loving grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; 24 nieces and nephews; 46 great-nieces and -nephews; 64 great-great-nieces and -nephews; nine great-great-great-nieces and -nephews.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Scott & White Hospice Care, and to Stoney Brook Assisted Living for their loving care.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home, 1614 South Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the building fund at Trinity Lutheran Church and the Texas Wendish Heritage Society, 1011 County Road 212, Giddings, TX 78942.
