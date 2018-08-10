Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Edward Barnes, 69, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home at 3100 S. Old Farm-to-Market 440 Road in Killeen with Chaplain Capt. Jeremiah Snyder officiating.
Interment with full military honors will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Barnes died July 29, 2018, in Killeen.
He was born July 12, 1948, in Collins County, Mississippi.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
funerals
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.