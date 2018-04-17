A private family service for retired 1st Sgt. Edward Robert Wendling, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wendling died April 13, 2018. He was born Sept. 22, 1934, in Perrysville, Ohio, to the late Carl and Margaret Gretzinger Wendling.
On Aug. 28, 1954, he married Marian Peters in Perrysville, Ohio.
Mr. Wendling was drafted into the United States Army on April 1, 1957, and later served in the Vietnam War.
While serving, Mr. Wendling received many awards and medals including the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, a Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars, a Meritorious Service Medal, an Army Commendation Medal with second Oak Leaf Cluster, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was most proud of being awarded the Soldier of the Year Award from the government of Thailand in 1969.
Mr. Wendling served for 22 years before retiring in 1978, while at Fort Hood.
After his retirement, he owned and operated Fun-N-Sun Pools and Spas in Copperas Cove.
After running a successful business, Mr. Wendling sold it in 2003 and traveled around the United States with his wife, Marian, and their dog, Coco. They were members of the Texas Ramblers RV Club and enjoyed RV-ing with their friends for many years.
Mr. Wendling was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marian Wendling; daughter, Brenda Lozano, and husband, Eduardo; two brothers; one sister; and his beloved granddaughters, Sofia Lozano, Victoria Coy, and husband, David.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
