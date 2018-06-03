Services for Edwin Arris Greer 92, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Greer was born Oct. 1, 1925, in Doeville, Tenn., to Napoleon Jasper and Georgia (Robinson) Greer.
Edwin served 20 years with the U.S. Army and 22 years with Civil Service at Fort Hood. He entered the Army at Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., on March 2, 1943, and received basic training at Camp Swift, Texas. He served in New Guinea, Morotai Island and the Philippines during which time he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge.
After World War II, he served eight years in Germany. During that time he was stationed in Darmstadt, Griesheim and Karlsruhe. Edwin’s last post was with the U.S. Army ROTC Instructor Group at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La., with the Army rank of sergeant first class.
He was preceded in death by Karl Greer, his half-brother.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lieselotte (Ksionzek) Greer; children Harold Greer, of Griesheim, and Annette Marie Greer of Austin; grandchildren Jason Greer, of Griesheim, and Melissa De Tarr, of Austin; and one great-grandchild, Ray Greer.
