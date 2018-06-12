Memorial services for Edwin Erle Powell Sr., 99, of Gatesville, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home with Dr. Chad Bertrand and the Rev. Gene Gurley officiating.
Mr. Powell died May 29, 2018, at his apartment in The Welcome Program of Coryell Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 14, 1919, in Gatesville.
Known as “Erle,” he was the son of the late William Lytle Powell and Eula Caruth Powell.
Mr. Powell grew up in Gatesville and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1936.
He attended Texas Christian University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce in 1940.
That same year, he returned to Gatesville and opened White Auto Store on the Square with his brother, Charles Powell. This was the beginning of Powell Supply Company, which expanded to eight locations throughout Central Texas by the 1990s.
Mr. Powell served as a communications officer in the Army Air Corps from 1941 through 1945, when he retired as a captain.
He married Mary Elizabeth Ross of Henderson on Jan. 25, 1944. During their 71 years of marriage, they had two children, operated the retail stores, traveled the world, and tirelessly gave their time and talents to the Gatesville community.
Some of Mr. Powell’s leadership roles include the following: 65-year member and Past Master, in 1967, of Gatesville Masonic Lodge 197 A.F. & A.M; chairman of the building committee when the current lodge was constructed in 1968; two terms as president of the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce and was named Citizen of the Year in 1975; two terms as president of the Gatesville Country Club; served the First Christian Church in all capacities until the building was deeded to the Coryell County Museum in 1990; founder and board member of the Gatesville Savings and Loan; a board member of the National Bank of Gatesville from 1974 to 1989; and chairman of the Gatesville Housing Authority from 1975 to 2004.
In 1975, he chaired the building committee to raise funds for the construction of Coryell Memorial Hospital. Subsequently, he was appointed president of the board of directors of Coryell Memorial Hospital Authority and served in that capacity until his death. In 1994, he received the Founder’s Award for Distinguished Hospital Trustee for the State of Texas.
Mr. Powell became a resident of The Welcome Program at Coryell Memorial Hospital in 2015. His family is profoundly grateful to the staff for the excellent care he received through the years. They feel such expertise coupled with true compassion is rare and comforting.
Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his son, Edwin E. Powell Jr.; a grandson, Ryan Spiva Powell; his son-in-law, Dr. William V. Healey Jr; two brothers; nieces; nephews; and other family members.
He is survived by his daughter, Celia Healey; daughter-in-law DeDe Powell; three grandchildren, Dina Powell, Peter Healey and wife, Ashley, and Michael Healey and wife, Helen; and two great-grandchildren, Preston and Mary Paige Healey.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Memorials may be made to the Coryell Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1507 W. Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528 or The Ryan and Edwin Powell Scholarship Fund, c/o National United, P.O. Box 779, Gatesville, TX 76528.
