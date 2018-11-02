Funeral services for Elbert Rabon Lee, 99, of Lampasas, will be at 10 a.m. today at Sneed Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Gillum Cemetery.
Mr. Lee died Oct. 29, 2018, at Spring Oaks Nursing and Rehab. He was born Nov. 28, 1918, in Briggs to Reuel S. Lee and Sarah Minnie (Perry) Lee.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
