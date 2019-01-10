Graveside services for Elfrieda H. Carter, 91, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Carter died Dec. 21, 2018, in Copperas Cove.
She was born June 13, 1927, to Willie and Marie Lehmann Sherow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Alva Carter, in 2014.
Mrs. Carter is survived by one son, one daughter, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
