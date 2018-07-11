A memorial service for Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Grannis of Copperas Cove will be at 10 a.m. today at Scott’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Grannis died July 4, 2018. She was born May 23, 1937, in Ontario, Ore., to the late Francis and Pauline Brown Deffer.
Mrs. Grannis grew up and attended school in Adrian, Ore.
She married Delmar Grannis on May 18, 1958, in Boise, Idaho.
Mrs. Grannis was an active member of the Democratic Party while Jimmy Carter was president.
After she and her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling the country together.
Mrs. Grannis was a lady who kept to herself most of the time.
She loved country music and going on cruises.
Mrs. Grannis was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Clarich and husband, Karl of Parma, Idaho; son, Richard Grannis; sister, Karen Wiggins and husband Joe of Oregon; brother, Fred E. Deffer of Oregon; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.