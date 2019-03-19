Funeral services for Ellen Ingeborg Lina Cook, 84, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with burial following at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Cook died March 11, 2019, in Harker Heights.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Ellen was born Aug. 26, 1934 in Wolfach, Germany.
