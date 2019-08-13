Elly Johnson
Courtesy photo

Funeral services for Elly Johnson, 84, of Copperas Cove will be Thursday at the New Apostolic Church on Metropolitan Drive in Killeen.

Mrs. Johnson died Aug. 8, 2019, in Lampasas. She was born July 22, 1935, to Paul and Elly Einloft in Wetzlar, Germany.

