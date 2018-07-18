Funeral services for Eluterio F. Castor, 77, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with Father Gonzalo Ferrer officiating. Burial will be at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Castor died July 14, 2018, in Killeen. He was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Johnson City.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home with a rosary at 7 p.m.
