Services for Elvis Walker Sr., 84, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Walker died July 2, 2019, in Temple.
He was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Round Top.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
