Elwood l. Hilton

Mass of Christian Burial services for Elwood “Roy” Hilton, 80, of Copperas Cove, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Hilton died Sept. 2, 2018. He was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Allentown, Ohio, to the late Charles and Audrey Kegley Hilton.
Mr. Hilton graduated from high school in River Rouge, Mich., in 1955.
He married Annie Smith from Cavan, Ireland, on July 15, 1957, in Riverhead N.Y. while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. The couple traveled all over the states before building a home in Copperas Cove and becoming members of the Holy Family Catholic Church in the late 1990s.
Mr. Hilton served for nine years before retiring and working 14 years at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Ind. During those 14 years, he served in the reserves before going active duty again in the mid-1970s for the U.S. Army. He retired from the Army in 1994 as a master sergeant.
According to family members, Mr. Hilton was strong until his last breath; a true soldier. He was a loving father of four boys and a faithful husband for 61 years. He was smart, organized, kind and had great patience. At 80 years old, he was still a skilled marksman. Everyone who knew him liked him, and he could carry on a conversation with just about anyone. He never met a stranger.
Mr. Hilton is survived by his wife, Annie Hilton; sons, Shawn Hilton and wife Kelly, Kevin Hilton and wife Victoria, Brian Hilton and wife Tracy, Patrick Hilton; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today, with a rosary at 6:30, at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove.
