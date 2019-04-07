Emile Millette

A memorial service for Emile “Gene” Millette, 82, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Mr. Millette died on March 18, 2019. He was born March 31, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Emile and Dorothy Millette.
Mr. Millette proudly served in the United States Army until his retirement in 1980. He then spent 20 years in Civil Service and additionally served as a volunteer fire chief for 50 years.
Mr. Millette was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine Millette; cherished children, Kathleen Snyder, Thomas Millette, Michael Millette, and Henry Millette; step-children, Susan Rhea and Terry Rhea; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.