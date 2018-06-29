Emily Wilson

Funeral services for Emily Elaine Wilson, 30, of Lampasas, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Grace Fellowship Church.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Oak Hill Cemetery.
She died June 24, 2018, in San Diego, Calif. Mrs. Wilson was born Feb. 29, 1988, in Killeen to Mike and Cindy (Osborne) Atkinson.
Mrs. Wilson was raised in Lampasas and went through school there. She had exhibited steers and heifers in school and was a member of XFX.
After high school graduation, she attended college at Angelo State University for 2½ years before she transferred to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and finished her Bachelor of Nursing degree.
Mrs. Wilson married Justin Lee Wilson and they are the proud parents of 9-month-old Tess Wilson.
She worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Metroplex Hospital. Mrs. Wilson had previously worked at Rollins-Brook Community Hospital as well.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Wilson; her daughter, Tess Wilson; parents, Mike and Cindy Atkinson; grandparents, George and Ethel Osborne; sister, Lauren Lockhart (Ryan); brother, Lucas Atkinson (Brooklynn); niece, Allyson; nephews, Lane and Paxton; in-laws, Kathy and Larry Wilson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be sent to, Head for the Cure, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin, TX 78758.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
