A funeral Mass for Enrique “Quique” Sanabria will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen, and graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Quique was born in the barrio El Caimito of Juncos, Puerto Rico, and died in Killeen. He was the husband of Maria Luisa Sanabria of Killeen. They married in Avon, France and shared 56 years of marriage together. Quique was the son of Enrique Sanabria and Cruizita Algarin, both of Juncos, Puerto Rico.
Quique was an Army veteran with overseas tours of Southeast Asia, Panama and Germany. Post Army, he worked for the local telephone company for 25 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, playing dominos and traveling with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Luisa, son Enrique (Celdie) Sanabria of The Woodlands, and daughter Eva Bark (Jerry) of Killeen, grandchildren Tanner Bark (Krislyn) of Nolanville, Tyler Bark of Killeen, David Sanabria of The Woodlands, and Isabela Sanabria of The Woodlands, sister Rosin Sanabria of Lake Shore, Florida, and sister Adela Sivori of Chicago, Illinois, nephews Abel Sanabria (Berenice) of Sacramento, California and Rickey Rey (Liz) of Chicago, Illinois, niece Millie Ogilvie (Bill) of Temple, and various other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Felix Sanabria and Callin Sanabria, and sister Zoraida Sanabria.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, with tributes from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m, followed by a rosary at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
