Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Eric Edmond Adams, 69, of Killeen, will be at noon Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Adams died Oct. 31, 2018, in Harker Heights. He was born June 12, 1949, in St. Louis, Mo.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
