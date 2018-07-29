Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Eric W. Woodard, 64, of Killeen, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Woodard died Friday, July 27, 2018. He was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Annapolis, Md.
Mr. Woodard proudly served in the Army until his retirement. He will be dearly missed by his wife, daughters, grandson, brothers, sisters and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.killeenfuneralhome.com.
