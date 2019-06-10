Erica Nicole McDonald

Funeral services for Erica McDonald, 40, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Loving Word Fellowship Church in Houston.
Burial will follow the service at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.
McDonald died on June 2, 2019. She was born Sept. 5, 1949, in Port Arthur, Texas.
Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Loving Word Fellowship Church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www. chisolmsfuneral.com.
