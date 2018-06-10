Funeral services for Ernest L Gumban, 86, will be 9 a.m. June 18 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Schertz. Inurnment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Mr. Gumban died June 2, 2018, in Selma. He was born June 5, 1931, in the Philippines.
He is survived by his wife, Elisa Gumban; children, Ellen (Donald), Eric (Mona), Edwin (Joni), Ernest Jr. (Laura); and grandchildren Jaclyn (Adam), Eric Jr., Leah, Eliza, Lindsey, Samuel, Amanda, Andrew, Amy, Mallory, Ricardo and Maia.
Mr. Gumban served in the U.S. Army and retired with over 20 years of duty in telecommunications. He went on to retire as a civil servant.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association.
Schertz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.