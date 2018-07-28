A private family visitation will be held for retired Sgt. 1st Class Ernie D. Lee, 70, of Copperas Cove. No funeral services will be held at Mr. Lee’s request.
Mr. Lee died July 21, 2018, at Metroplex Hospital. He was born June 24, 1948, in Matador, Texas, the youngest of five children of Earnest C. and Ida M. Lee.
Ernie proudly served in the Army as a signals analyst in the military intelligence field from 1972 to 1992 and served in Berlin, Texas, Panama, Florida and Hawaii.
Ernie married the love of his life, Therese L. Hill, in 1980. They were married for nearly 38 years and had just begun a new chapter of their lives, traveling to see the great United States and relatives along the way.
After retiring from the Army, Ernie continued to volunteer for Army family and soldier support groups at Field Station Kunia, Hawaii and Fort Huachuca, Arizona, serving as both a member and as president. He was awarded the Forces Command Dr. Mary E. Walker Award for exemplary volunteerism in 1999.
Since Ernie’s return to Cove in 2000, he remained busy. He worked for the city of Cove and retired as the animal control supervisor. Ernie had a great love and compassion for animals, fostered many dogs and was an avid bird watcher for many years. More recently, he was his mother’s primary caretaker for nearly four years before her passing in 2016 at the age of 100. He loved his 1957 Chevy pickup, old cars and motorcycles as well as following in his mother’s footsteps making jams and jellies, and piecing and sewing quilts.
Giving back to the community was important to Ernie. Over the past 18 years, Ernie volunteered thousands of hours throughout the community with the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Chamber of Commerce, Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission, Salvation Army, Special Olympics and the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter. Most recently, he began volunteering in Spur, Texas, to help restore the historic Palace Theater, shuttered over 50 years ago, where he worked as a projectionist as a teenager.
Ernie was an honest, caring and friendly man who was a ‘never-met-a-stranger’ type of guy who was a friend to all. Many will greatly miss him.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest C. and Ida M. Lee, and grandson, Vincent Edward Gonzales II.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Therese Lee, of Copperas Cove; cherished daughters, Denise (Sean) Morse, Heather Monroe and Amanda Gomez; brother, Charles (Grace) Lee; sister, Ida Barker; brother, Willie (Rosalie) Lee; and brother, Jack Lee. He is also survived by numerous precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends who he loved dearly.
