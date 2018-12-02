Funeral services for Ethel M. Dawson, 83, of Clovis, New Mexico, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Dawson died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. She was born Dec. 26, 1934.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.