Services for Eugene Allen Reyner, 70, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove with Pastor Erick Knight officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Reyner died Aug. 22, 2018, at his Killeen residence with his family by his side. He was born to the late Donald and Marion Reyner on Oct. 5, 1947, in Denver.
Eugene was drafted into the Army on Jan. 12, 1968, where he served his country for 21 years. He served his state as a prison guard for 18 years.
On Jan. 1, 1969, he was stationed in Sattahip, Thailand, at Camp Samesan where he met his wife of 48 years, Loy Cepom. They were married on May 29, 1970.
He was a man of strong faith and he loved his church. He served as their treasurer for 18 years.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Loy Reyner; and six children; Anuson Boonperm, Siriluck McDade-Polizzi, Somprasong Boonperm, David Sandtee Reyner, Petchalawala Hernandez, and Donald Thammanoon Reyner. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory nine grandkids and eight great-grandkids.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.