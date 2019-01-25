Funeral services for Eugene Haydon, of Florence, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Florence Church of Christ in Florence. A burial at Florence Cemetery will follow the service.
Mr. Haydon died Jan. 22, 2019, in his home from cancer.
He was a member of the Church of Christ. He served as an Austin firefighter for 33 years, as well as a rancher, farmer and master electrician.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara (Merideth) Haydon; three children, Russell Haydon, Jill Kaufman and Amanda Haydon; and seven grandchildren, Kristan Kaufman, Zachary Haydon, Jarrett Haydon, Luke Haydon, Haydon Mauk, Brady Mauk and Claire Mauk.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown.
